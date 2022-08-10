Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 560 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 560 ($6.77) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s current price.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Finally, set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 576.15 ($6.96).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 464.30 ($5.61) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £60.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,497.74. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 302.55 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 457.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 466.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

