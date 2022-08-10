Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target Increased to €13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €10.50 ($10.71) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Getlink from €15.50 ($15.82) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Getlink from €16.00 ($16.33) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Getlink from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getlink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of Getlink stock remained flat at $19.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770. Getlink has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

