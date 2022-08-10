Gems (GEM) Tops One Day Volume of $30,611.00

Gems (GEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $138,864.99 and approximately $30,611.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.61 or 1.00011587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00037972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00063687 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. The official website for Gems is gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

