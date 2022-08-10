GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($39.80) price target from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of ETR:G1A traded down €0.53 ($0.54) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €35.72 ($36.45). 455,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.07.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

