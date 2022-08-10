GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) received a €39.00 ($39.80) price target from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR:G1A traded down €0.53 ($0.54) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €35.72 ($36.45). 455,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.07.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.