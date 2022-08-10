Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.82. 95,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,808. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.74. The firm has a market cap of $349.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

