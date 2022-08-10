Garrison Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after buying an additional 346,260 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after buying an additional 280,877 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.60. 1,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73.

