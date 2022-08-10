Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 3.2% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,897. The company has a market capitalization of $199.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.48 and a 200 day moving average of $307.64. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

