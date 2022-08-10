Gala Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $414.70 million and $264.74 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,064.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00037387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00129033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00064125 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Gala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

