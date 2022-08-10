FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $12.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.19. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $12.36 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $13.88 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $298.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $301.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 390,581 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,254 shares of company stock valued at $45,899,243 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

