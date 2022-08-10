Function X Market Capitalization Achieves $122.31 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001298 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $122.31 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,082.81 or 1.00080989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00049424 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00028114 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001386 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.