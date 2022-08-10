Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 4.9%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.84 and last traded at $56.91. 5,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 401,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 over the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.