Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 4.9%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.84 and last traded at $56.91. 5,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 401,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.
Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 4.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 over the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
Featured Stories
