FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 13.8%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shares were up 13.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 987,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,787,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 14.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,638,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 40,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 546.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,971 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.