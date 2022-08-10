Fresnillo plc Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fresnillo Stock Up 1.3 %

Fresnillo stock traded up GBX 9.51 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 733.71 ($8.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,521. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 730.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 734.59. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.60 ($12.05). The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,572.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 969.29 ($11.71).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

