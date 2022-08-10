Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 62,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 664,998 shares.The stock last traded at $131.31 and had previously closed at $128.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.