Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Franco-Nevada worth $33,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,205,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,051,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNV. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.10. 74,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,946. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $122.38 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.01. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

