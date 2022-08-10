FortKnoxster (FKX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $2.83 million and $140,379.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00037058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00128612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00064732 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.