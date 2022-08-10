Font (FONT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $511.00

Font (FONT) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Font has a market cap of $94,372.04 and $511.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Font has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,896.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00127852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00068473 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Font Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

