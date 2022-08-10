FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Down 0.3%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 78,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 91,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 560.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

