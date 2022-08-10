Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flex has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $83,505.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,190.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $6,019,618.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,220,915.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $83,505.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,190.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,643,000 after buying an additional 1,800,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,008,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,461 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,996,000 after purchasing an additional 162,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,361 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,035,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 176,865 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

