Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.
FLEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Flex Stock Performance
Shares of Flex stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flex has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $19.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,643,000 after buying an additional 1,800,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,008,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,461 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,996,000 after purchasing an additional 162,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,361 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,035,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 176,865 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flex (FLEX)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.