Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.46. The stock had a trading volume of 127,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,342. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Get Rating

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

