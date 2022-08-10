First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

FFNW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $41,184.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Northwest stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.82% of First Financial Northwest worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

