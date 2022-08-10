First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.35 (OTC:FIZN)

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
First Citizens Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of OTC:FIZN traded down $10.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 825. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. First Citizens Bancshares has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $71.10.
First Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
