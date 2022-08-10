First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.9% during the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 562,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,741,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 77.7% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

DRI traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.95. 25,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,043. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

