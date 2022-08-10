First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 367 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Allstate by 12.4% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 98,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 256,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 5,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.68. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.08.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

