Fiera Capital Corp Sells 30,340 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,340 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $770,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.25.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,871 shares of company stock worth $62,238,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $25.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,340.09. 2,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,216.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,307.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

