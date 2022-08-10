Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,142,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,200 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.50% of HDFC Bank worth $560,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776,659 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,665 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,029,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,826,000 after acquiring an additional 694,510 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in HDFC Bank by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,104,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,200,000 after purchasing an additional 658,627 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 3.8 %

HDB traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.46. 18,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.