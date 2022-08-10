Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $81,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Danaher by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 163,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,076,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Danaher by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its position in Danaher by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 20,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 82,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,194,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.43. The stock had a trading volume of 59,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,351. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.26. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.58.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

