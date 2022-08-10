Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,793,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,021 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $251,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.70. 66,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,695. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day moving average is $128.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

