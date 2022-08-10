Fiera Capital Corp Has $53.04 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.53% of A. O. Smith worth $53,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,051,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after buying an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,993,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,048,000 after acquiring an additional 330,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1,507.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 256,236 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

