Fiera Capital Corp Has $201.08 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,734,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212,512 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Open Text worth $201,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,137,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 12.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,207,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,136,000 after buying an additional 137,900 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 54.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 18.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Open Text stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 62,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,601. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

