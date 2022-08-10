Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 376,386 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.20% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $144,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $108,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,340.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,592,000 after buying an additional 2,300,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,866,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,615,000 after buying an additional 1,594,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.02. 143,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,630. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

