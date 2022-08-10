Fiera Capital Corp Buys 65,043 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.22% of MongoDB worth $65,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 1,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $23,609,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $22.02 on Wednesday, reaching $380.20. 35,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,417. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.17.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.