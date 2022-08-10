Fiera Capital Corp Buys 118,251 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,508,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,251 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $57,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $21,186,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Invesco Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 189,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

