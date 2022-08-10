Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Exponent makes up approximately 1.1% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.67% of Exponent worth $37,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ EXPO traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.57. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.
Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.
