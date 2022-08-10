Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Benchmark

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.32. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $108.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after acquiring an additional 827,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 149.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 481,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,784,000 after acquiring an additional 413,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.