Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.2-432.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.38 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 841,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,220. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Everbridge by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

