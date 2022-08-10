Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Everbridge Trading Up 21.5 %

Everbridge stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 89,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $14,314,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 230.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 80,170 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

