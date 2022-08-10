Euronav NV Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Euronav has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Euronav to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Euronav Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EURN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,729. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.19. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.57 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. Equities analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at $540,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 9.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 935.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 369,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Euronav by 1,626.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 720,774 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

