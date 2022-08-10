EUNO Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $232.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00256168 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,617,363,031 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

