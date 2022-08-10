EULAV Asset Management Sells 5,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $211,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 128,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 238.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 724,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,914,000 after buying an additional 510,133 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 6.6 %

Blackstone stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.51. 209,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,748. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average of $111.23.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

