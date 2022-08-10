EULAV Asset Management Sells 11,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.46.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $14.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.79. The stock had a trading volume of 134,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,456. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

