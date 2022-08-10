EULAV Asset Management Reduces Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in DexCom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $410,645 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of DXCM traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.67. 101,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,743. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 185.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

