EULAV Asset Management Has $85.97 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $85,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 130.6% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 28,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TDY traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

