EULAV Asset Management Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,179,000 after purchasing an additional 747,732 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 372.0% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 431,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,394,000 after purchasing an additional 339,692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,181,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 164,485 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 418,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 136,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

NYSE:TNET traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,459. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $30,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $335,360.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,959 shares in the company, valued at $28,889,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,495. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

