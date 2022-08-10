EULAV Asset Management Has $21.84 Million Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.74% of J&J Snack Foods worth $21,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $2,145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.57. The company had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,819. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $165.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.43.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 99.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.