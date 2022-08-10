EULAV Asset Management Buys 9,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Argus cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Insider Activity

Twilio Stock Up 8.1 %

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $382.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

