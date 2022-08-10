Etherland (ELAND) Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

Etherland (ELAND) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Etherland coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherland has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Etherland has a market cap of $211,583.81 and $19.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,071.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00127901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00036327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00070365 BTC.

Etherland Profile

ELAND is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken.

Buying and Selling Etherland

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

