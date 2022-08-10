Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 9th (AFLYY, ATUSF, BGAOY, BLKLF, CKNHF, CMPVF, CNVVY, CPYYY, CSCCF, CURLF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 9th:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00.

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €76.00 ($77.55) to €65.00 ($66.33). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72).

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 110 ($1.33).

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.50 to C$13.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96). UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$8.50.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$63.50 to C$64.00.

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.50 ($10.71) to €13.00 ($13.27). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $75.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05).

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $31.00 to $34.00.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €385.00 ($392.86) to €400.00 ($408.16). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 336 ($4.06) to GBX 330 ($3.99).

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $146.00 to $140.00.

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.30 ($2.35). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 375 ($4.53).

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €135.00 ($137.76) to €104.00 ($106.12). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to €17.00 ($17.35).

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus to $60.00.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $18.00 to $23.00.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,925 ($35.34).

