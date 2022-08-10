Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Johnson Controls International plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Johnson Controls International in a report issued on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

