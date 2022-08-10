EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$74.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EQB. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.50.

EQB Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of TSE:EQB traded down C$3.76 on Wednesday, hitting C$54.69. The company had a trading volume of 183,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,124. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.71. EQB has a 1 year low of C$50.68 and a 1 year high of C$84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14.

EQB Company Profile

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQB will post 9.8800001 EPS for the current year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

